Rose Marie (Malone) Walt, age 93, of Devon and formerly of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, Rose Marie was the beloved daughter of the late Arthur A. Malone and the late Alice Shoemaker Malone, the devoted wife, since January 2, 1956, of the late Joseph G. Walt, who passed in 1987 and the loving mother of Joseph S. Walt (Dina) of King of Prussia and James D. Walt (Geralyn) of Phoenixville. Mrs. Walt also had seven cherished grandchildren, Nicole Walt, Julianne Jentgens (Andrew), Brian Walt, Bridget Walt, Justin Walt, Brett Walt and the late Joey Toth. Mrs. Walt, a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA, Class of 1944, was one of the original parishioners of Mother of Divine Providence Church and was a very active and devout member. She worked in the Home and School Association, the Guild and the Christmas Bazaar at the church. Before retiring in 2006, Mrs. Walt worked for many years as a receptionist at a doctor’s office in King of Prussia. She was an avid Villanova fan, loved cats and teddy bears and couldn’t do enough for her grandchildren and family that she loved so much. Due to current condition, Rose Marie’s Funeral Mass at Mother of Divine Providence and interment at St. Denis Cemetery will be private. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.