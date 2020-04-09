Times Herald Obituaries
Rudolf Alfred Drechsel Obituary
Rudolf Alfred Drechsel passed away peacefully in his home on April 5, 2020. Born on January 19, 1947 in Philadelphia, he was the beloved son of the late Rudolf Oscar and Elsie Marie Drechsel (nee Drechsel). Rudolf proudly served his country in the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge, he went to work at Julius’ Hofbrau in Norristown, where he met the love of his life, Ulrike Barbara (nee Zeeb). They were married for 46 wonderful years and created a loving family in Plymouth Meeting. Together they raised their sons Christian Martin Drechsel and Derek Alfred Drechsel (Devon). Rudolf was a devoted husband and father, and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren Jacob, Jadalynn, Julius, Jace, Hadley and Lewis. He was a dear friend to many and will be missed by all who loved him. After working in the Zeeb family restaurant, Rudy dedicated 28 years with Mirabile/ Gretz Beverage and served as a chef at Springhouse Tavern. In his free time he enjoyed coaching his sons’ baseball and soccer teams, spending time at Vereinigung Erzgebirge German sports club, cooking, skiing, and traveling with his best friend and wife by his side. Rudy’s love of the mountains drew him to Waterville Valley New Hampshire and Colorado. A long time Eagles and Phillies fan, he was thrilled to be able to celebrate their championship seasons. Rudolf’s Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Donations in Rudolf’s memory can be made to the Vereinigung Erzgebirge, 130 Davisville Rd, Warminster, PA 18974. To share your fondest memories, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
