Rudolph W. Sciore
Rudolph W. Sciore, age 64, of Wayne, PA, passed away on September 18th, 2020. Survived by his loving brother Michael Sciore (Loretta); his dear sister Loretta Medycki (Walter), and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his beloved parents Lena (nee Sandone) and Rudolph W. Sciore. Rudolph’s hobbies included reading, traveling and cooking. He was interested in theatre and fine arts. Rudolph enjoyed his friends, family and neighbors. He also loved the holidays! Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rudolph’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
