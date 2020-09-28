1/1
Rudolph W. Sciore
1956 - 2020
Rudolph W. Sciore, age 64, of Wayne, PA, passed away on September 18th, 2020. Survived by his loving brother Michael Sciore (Loretta); his dear sister Loretta Medycki (Walter), and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his beloved parents Lena (nee Sandone) and Rudolph W. Sciore. Rudolph’s hobbies included reading, traveling and cooking. He was interested in theatre and fine arts. Rudolph enjoyed his friends, family and neighbors. He also loved the holidays! Due to the current pandemic, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rudolph’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 29, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Michael and Loretta and their families. Rudy was a loving and warm person who always had a smile for you. He will be greatly missed. Carol Sandone
Carol Sandone
Family
September 29, 2020
So terribly sorry for your tragic loss. I worked with Rudy at Lenape and had the pleasure of enjoying his great sense of humor and wonderful laugh over many years. He was one of the first people I interacted with when I began my time at Lenape: he was welcoming and kind and friendly . The world has lost a bright light . Your family is in my prayers.
Diane Saaybe
Coworker
September 29, 2020
I don't think I ever saw Rudy without a smile on his face! He was compassionate, kind, and present in the real sense to everyone he met. It was easy to feel accepted and understood by Rudy because he always focused on the person he was interacting with and not on himself. I was fortunate to work with him on the Student Assistance Committee where he was a great asset to the team. He was a great role model for students and teachers. I've missed him since he retired from Lenape but know he enjoyed his retirement days with lots of trips and activities. Please accept my condolences for your brother and uncle and may he be laughing and smiling into eternity. May God comfort you in your grief.
Beth King
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Rudy was a wonderful person and a caring Asst. Principal at Lenape High School. We will miss him and his infectious laugh! I am fortunate to have had his influence in my life.
Jody Stansbury
Coworker
