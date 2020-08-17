We are so sorry for your loss and are grateful for the 20 years that we were Russ's neighbor (and 17 for Jane.). We loved both Russ and Jane and want your family to know how proud they were of all of you. We cherish all of our conversations and laughs with Russ at the fence. He was the kindest man we ever met and we will miss him every day. God bless all of you.

Jen Lynch

Neighbor