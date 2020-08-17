1/
Russell Joseph Sclafani Jr.
Russell Joseph Sclafani, Jr. of Blue Bell, passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2020 at the age of 86. He was beloved by many and cherished by his family, friends and neighbors. Russell spent his 86 years well lived, and well loved by all who came to know him. He was known as a caregiver, going above and beyond for those in need. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor. He was a faithful, dedicated Catholic, and was well known and respected at his church. He worked most of his adult life for Stroehmann Bakeries. He also worked for Giant markets and Michael’s Deli. Russell spent much of his time working outdoors and took pride in his flower gardens. He was married to the love of his life, Jane, for 64 years. His life was forever changed when she passed away three years ago. He is now happily reunited with her in heaven. Husband of the late Jane (nee Piergrossi), Russell is survived by his beloved children Russell J. III (Jane and the late Peggy), Carmen (Diane), Stephen (Mary Ann), and Joseph (Trisha); cherished grandchildren Russell IV, Jenel, CJ, Michael, Jacklyn, Ryan, Nicole, Stephen James, Peter Vincent, Kyle, Ethan, and Zachary; and great-grandfather of fifteen. Russell was preceded in death by his parents Russell, Sr., and Mary, and his five siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to Russell’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:15-11:50 AM at St. Helena’s Catholic Church 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422, followed by his mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon; interment to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Russell’s family ask that all those in attendance adhere to CDC guidelines in regards to COVID-19: wear a mask and practice social distancing. As Russell was known as a caregiver to his family and friends his family understand if you are unable to attend due to COVID-19 concerns. You are invited to participate via the live stream of Russell’s funeral mass via the Boyd-Horrox Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Russell’s name to either Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352; or to City Light Ministries, PO Box 12373, Reading, PA 19612. To share your fondest memory of Russell, please visit www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Service
10:15 - 11:50 AM
St. Helena Church
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Helena Church
AUG
19
Interment
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
August 17, 2020
We are very sorry to hear if the lost of your Father, grandfather. Prayers of healing and understanding towards you and your family.
Scott and sheila Vocht
Friend
August 18, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss and are grateful for the 20 years that we were Russ's neighbor (and 17 for Jane.). We loved both Russ and Jane and want your family to know how proud they were of all of you. We cherish all of our conversations and laughs with Russ at the fence. He was the kindest man we ever met and we will miss him every day. God bless all of you.
Jen Lynch
Neighbor
August 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Russ was such a happy and friendly person. With deepest sympathy. William and Peggy Signorovitch and family.
Peggy Signorovitch
Friend
