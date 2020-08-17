Russell Joseph Sclafani, Jr. of Blue Bell, passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2020 at the age of 86. He was beloved by many and cherished by his family, friends and neighbors. Russell spent his 86 years well lived, and well loved by all who came to know him. He was known as a caregiver, going above and beyond for those in need. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor. He was a faithful, dedicated Catholic, and was well known and respected at his church. He worked most of his adult life for Stroehmann Bakeries. He also worked for Giant markets and Michael’s Deli. Russell spent much of his time working outdoors and took pride in his flower gardens. He was married to the love of his life, Jane, for 64 years. His life was forever changed when she passed away three years ago. He is now happily reunited with her in heaven. Husband of the late Jane (nee Piergrossi), Russell is survived by his beloved children Russell J. III (Jane and the late Peggy), Carmen (Diane), Stephen (Mary Ann), and Joseph (Trisha); cherished grandchildren Russell IV, Jenel, CJ, Michael, Jacklyn, Ryan, Nicole, Stephen James, Peter Vincent, Kyle, Ethan, and Zachary; and great-grandfather of fifteen. Russell was preceded in death by his parents Russell, Sr., and Mary, and his five siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to Russell’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 10:15-11:50 AM at St. Helena’s Catholic Church 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422, followed by his mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon; interment to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Russell’s family ask that all those in attendance adhere to CDC guidelines in regards to COVID-19: wear a mask and practice social distancing. As Russell was known as a caregiver to his family and friends his family understand if you are unable to attend due to COVID-19 concerns. You are invited to participate via the live stream of Russell’s funeral mass via the Boyd-Horrox Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Russell’s name to either Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352; or to City Light Ministries, PO Box 12373, Reading, PA 19612. To share your fondest memory of Russell, please visit www.lifecelebration.com