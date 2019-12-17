Times Herald Obituaries
Russell Morris Claycomb

Russell Morris Claycomb, 53, of Collegeville, PA, passed away on December 16, 2019. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on August 17, 1966. He has been living in Collegeville since 2014, formerly of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He enjoyed science and was an avid science fiction fan. He often used his talents to help others with their computers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Caroline (Harger) Morris. Survivors include his beloved wife, Nancy J. Claycomb of Collegeville; two brothers, Jimmy Ray (Kathy) Zeiler of Augusta, GA and Frank Zeiler, Jr. of Camden, AK; and sister, Sandra (Tony) Young of Magnolia, AK; as well as nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:30 PM in the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will take place in St. Luke’s UCC Cemetery, Trappe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Russell’s name may be made to: SPCA of Montgomery County, 1059 Sweisford Rd., Perkiomenville, PA 18074. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
