Ruth T. (Tucholski ) Doleva, age 91 years, of King of Prussia, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019.
Ruth was born on Thursday February 16, 1928, a daughter of the late Frank and the late Caterena (Ratajczak) Tucholski.
Ruth has lived in King of Prussia since 1968, formerly of Conshohocken where she grew up.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a former member of St. Augustine RC Church and St. Mary's RC Church.
Ruth was a homemaker and worked with Artex Knitting Mill, Minter's Candy Co., Bentley & Harris, and started her career as a secretary with John Wood Steel Co, where she met the love of her life, her husband Paul.
Ruth had many hobbies. In her middle years, she enjoyed trips to the Atlantic City casinos with her husband and friends. However, she most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a gracious hostess always trying to make sure everyone had everything they wanted. She had a way of making those she cared for feel special. She enjoyed keeping in touch on Facebook and even made international friends on Words with Friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years Paul P. Doleva in 2008.
Ruth is survived by their daughters Catherine Collins of Royersford and Sharon (& Michael) DelPorte of Gilbertsville. She is also survived by her grandchildren Colleen Collins, Cathleen Kabakci, Paul Collins (& Jen), Michael DelPorte and Kimberly DelPorte, and her great grandchildren Anthony Kabakci, Alexander Kabakci and Mary Hazel Collins, her brother Walter Tucholski of Conshohocken and many beloved nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Sparky.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Gerard "Jerry" Collins, and her siblings Frank Tucholski, Agnes Donovan, Teddy Tucholski and Kashie Moser.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:30 AM from Sacred Heart Church, 4th & 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA 19405. There will be a visitation before the mass on Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at the church.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2019