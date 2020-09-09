Ruth E. (Miller) Beyer, 94, wife of the late Edward V. Beyer died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Peter Becker Community, Franconia Twp. She and her husband were married 56 years prior to his death in 2006. They were residents of Collegeville. Ruth was born on November 23, 1925, in Skippack Twp., to the late Harry and Eliza (White) Miller. She was a 1943 graduate of Norristown High School and a member of Central Schwenkfelder Church. Ruth is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, E. Lucille (Miller) Hallman Moore, Dorothy (Miller) Leas, and Harry “Bud” Miller. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, in Lower Providence Presbyterian Cemetery, 3050 W. Ridge Pike, Lower Providence Twp., with the Rev. Dr. David W. McKinley, Sr. Pastor, Central Schwenkfelder Church, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Schwenkfelder Church, 2111 Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.



