Ruth Ellen Beyer, 92, of Audubon, PA, passed away Oct. 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Beyer; mother of David E. Beyer and wife Colleen, and Patricia Moses; sister of the late Betty Jean Litwhiler and husband Charles; loving grandmother of 4 and loving great grandmother of 3. Family will receive friends for her viewing from 10-10:45am on Oct. 29, 2020, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA, with the public funeral service beginning at 11am. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
