Ruth Francis Huling, 99, died Monday, February 3rd at Brittany Pointe Estates in Lansdale. She was the wife of Clarence W. Huling, Jr. who died in 2012. She was a former long-time resident of Collegeville. Born on June 4, 1920, in Collegeville, she was the daughter of the late Arnold H. & Bertha Yerger Francis. A 1942 graduate of Penn State University, Ruth was a home economics major with an interest in nutrition. She and Clarence were married in Collegeville in 1943. Ruth lived in Williamsport from 1946 to 1959. She was manager of the Woodward Twp. school cafeteria beginning when the school opened in 1955 until moving to Collegeville in 1959. Although she never held an official job in Collegeville, Ruth was very active. She orchestrated many family dinners, both in Williamsport and Collegeville as she was one of six children. She did a lot of church work for the Trinity Reformed UCC, Collegeville, was involved with Ursinus College, taking in an African college student (Selby Nera) over his vacations in the late 1960’s, volunteered her time at the Montgomery County Geriatric Center, and was a faithful classroom aide at Arrowhead School, Methacton S.D. Every week for years, she had her daughter Sally, and her children over for dinner. Ruth played the piano and was a piano organist at Brittany Pointe for several years. Ruth also painted, was a talented flower arranger and had a strong interest in nature-- the stars, wildflowers, trees, and especially birds. Clarence & Ruth moved to Brittany Pointe Continuing Care Retirement Community, Lansdale, when it opened in 1994. Ruth is survived by her children, Sally Hilderbrand, Lower Providence Twp., and Stephen Huling, husband of Ruth Campbell Huling Morristown, NJ; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruthann, wife of Jan Tore Hall, Clinton, MA. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6th, in the auditorium of Brittany Pointe Estates, 1001 Valley Forge Rd., Lansdale, with Rev. Darrell Lang, chaplain, officiating. Ruth would have turned 100 years old on June 4th. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Reformed UCC church in memory of Ruth Huling. Interment will be private.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020