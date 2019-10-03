|
Ruth Lee (Epps) Richardson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Keystone Villa in Ephrata, PA. She was 82. Mrs. Richardson was a resident of King of Prussia, PA and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in King of Prussia, PA. She dedicated countless years of service to her church and her community but Ruth’s family was her lifelong passion. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA on June 19, 1937, she was one of eleven children of the late Elliot G. and Clara Hester (Stuart) Epps. Ruth was the beloved wife of John Paul Richardson, whom she celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this past June; loving mother of Donald (Patricia) Richardson of Perkasie, PA , Brian (Gina) Richardson of Morgantown, PA, and a daughter, Lori Ann Richardson (Frannie) of Mohnton, PA; adoring grandmother to Kristin Whitten (Craig), Ryan (Brittany), Jason (Becky), Zachary (Shannon), Austin, and Julia Richardson; great grandmother to Tyler Richardson, Kaelyn Whitten, and Nolan Richardson; sister to Thomas Epps (Carolyn), Mary Baker, Cynthia Lobb, and Barbara Jean Peterman (Kirk); sister-in-law to Margaret, Cecilia, and Miriam Epps; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her dear grandson Nicholas, her brothers, James, William, Gordon, and Ted; and her sisters: Sarah Kotulka (Charles) and Martha Fitzpatrick (Jack). The family will receive relatives & friends at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 132 E. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia 19406, PA on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10 to 10:45 am; with her service starting at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at the above address. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 4, 2019