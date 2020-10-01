Sally (Sara) Walsh Smith age 91 of Limerick passed away on September 29, 2020 at Abington Lansdale Hospital. Born in Phila. to the late John and Elizabeth Walsh, Sally held many jobs over the years but loved most being Mom and Nana, and everything to do with family. Beloved mother and grandmother, Sally is survived by her children Rowland (Elaine), Bryan (Nina), Michele (Bill), Laura (Tom) and Tim (Jane) as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her daughter Beth McDonnell preceded her in death. A Funeral Mass will be held privately at St. Teresa of Avila Church, Audubon, Pa with a private burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sally’s name to Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary,100 East Wynnewood Rd, Wynnewood, PA 19096 the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675 or charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com