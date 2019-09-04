|
Salvatore J. Pergine, 90, formerly of East Norrtion, on September 2, 2019. Husband of the late Gilda M. (DeCicco) Pergine. Father of James (& Melissa) Pergine and Christine (& Thomas) Norwicke. Grandfather of Sarah Pergine, Katlyn Palumbo, Eric Pergine, Carolyn Norwicke and Jason Norwicke. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10AM in Visitation B.V.M. Church, 196 N. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. Friends may call on Saturday morning from 9:00 to 9:45 AM at the Church. Int. St. Patrick Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Trappe, 610-489-7900, www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 5, 2019