|
|
Salvatore A. Scoma passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on February 17, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Norristown, Sal was the devoted son of the late Anthony S. and Frances Scoma (nee Venezia). Upon graduating Norristown High School in 1950, Sal attended Villanova College, and later joined his father in the family business, Scoma Bros. Tire Company. After the closure of the family business, Sal worked as a sales associate at Sears, Roebuck until his retirement. He later went on to work for MAB Paints at Logan Square Shopping Center where he spent several years post retirement. In 1955 Sal traveled to Sciacca, Sicily, the family’s ancestral home, with his parents and brother, where he met and married the love of his life, Mary (nee Gallo) with whom he recently celebrated 64 years of happiness. The couple returned to Norristown and their family blossomed. Sal was the devoted father to Anthony S. V. Scoma, Linda Scoma Rosen (Howard Rosen), and Christine Scoma Whitehawk (Michael Whitehawk), dear grandfather to Lucas and Nicolette Whitehawk, beloved brother of Joseph (Domenica), Gus (Nancy), and Harry (the late Joanne) and brother-in-law to Accursia “Sina” Bellitti (Vincenzo), Josephine (the late John Nicolosi), and the late Donna (Vito Cottone). He was also a cherished uncle and friend to many. Sal will be remembered for his gentle but strong soul, kind heart and intelligence, but above all his devotion to his family. Relatives and friends are invited to Sal’s Life Celebration on Sunday February 24 from 6pm to 8pm at Boyd Horrox Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, Pa, 200 West Germantown Pike. His Funeral Mass will be Monday February 25 at 11am at Holy Saviour Parish of Norristown, Pa, 19401, 407 East Main Street. Interment to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sal’s memory may be made to Holy Saviour Parish Eldercare Program at the above address or to the Colonial Neighborhood Council Meals-on-Wheels Program at 107 E. 4th Avenue, Conshohocken, PA 19428, or to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. To share your fondest memories of Sal, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 21, 2019