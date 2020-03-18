|
Samuel C. Griffo of Wynnewood, Pa. formerly of Havertown, Pa. passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. He is the beloved husband of the late Kay F. (nee Knapp) Griffo. He is the loving father of Pamela K. Akin (Frank J. Akin and John F. Kleinz, III), Cynthia L. Griffo (Alan L. Saltiel), Kathryn J. Griffo (Jeffrey L. Schlegel), and the late Melissa A. Griffo. Sam is the devoted grandfather of Benjamin Samuel Schlegel, Grace Knapp Schlegel, and Victoria Jane Kleinz, and great grandfather of Evan James Speer. Mr. Griffo is a graduate of Norristown High School where he competed in track and field, helping lead the team to two PIAA state championships. He was employed as an Instrument Technician for Alan Wood Steel Company and SmithKline Beecham. He also served his country in the United States Army National Guard during the Korean conflict. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mr. Griffo’s name to The Roger A. Gordon Melanoma Research Fund, Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, Abramson Cancer Center Development Office, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, would be appreciated.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2020