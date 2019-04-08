|
Samuel Justin Capizzi, age 28 years, of Conshohocken, passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019. Samuel was born in Norristown, Pa on Wednesday November 21, 1990, son of Samuel J. and Terry (Piekarski) Capizzi. He graduated from Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School and Drexel University. After graduating from college with a Chemical Engineering degree, Sam became an Entrepreneur and opened a very successful crypto currency/bit coin company with his business partner and friend while living in Los Angeles. Sam loved to travel and spent extensive time in Southeast Asia, living in Thailand for an extended time. Sam loved to care for and see the beautiful nature and wildlife there with a particular fondness for elephants. There will be some pictures for you to see on the funeral home’s web site (msrfh.com). Sam was an avid basketball player and fan for his entire life. He grew up playing basketball and enjoyed watching and following professional basketball. Sam was often coached by his father during his playing days. He is survived by his parents Samuel & Terry Capizzi of Conshohocken and a sister Nichole Ashley Capizzi of Frankfurt, Germany. Also survived by his cat Buddy who he adored. Sam was loved by his entire family and his extended family of “brothers” from Drexel and will be sorely missed. His Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Apr 10 from 11:00 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church 3050 Walton & Township Line Road, Plymouth Meeting, Pa 19426. Viewing will be held before the mass on Wednesday, Apr 10 from 9:30 to 10:45 AM at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org or 120 Wall Street, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005. A personalized memorial site for Sam is pending on the afsp.org site please continue to check back for an update. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330, msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 9, 2019