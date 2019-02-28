|
|
Samuel Edward Sulliman age 88, passed away at his home in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania surrounded by his family and friends on February 26, 2019. The 6th child born in New Britain, Connecticut to Moses and Alma Sulliman on August 13, 1930. A proud first generation American, Sam was an Army veteran who served from 1948-1952, seeing active duty in the Korean War. He attended college at Bucknell, playing baseball and football, graduating in 1956 with a Bachelors degree in Political Science. Sam went to law school for 1 year at the University of Connecticut, before being recruited by the US Secret Service. Sam served in the US Secret Service, Presidential Protective Division for 20 years, among those to whom he was assigned were Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Ford, Carter as well as Vice Presidents Agnew and Rockefeller. Following retirement from the Secret Service, Sam worked for J. Robert Fluor as Head of Security for The Fluor Corporation in Southern California. From there Sam moved to Pennsylvania where he worked as Head of Security for US Healthcare/Aetna until retiring in the mid 90’s. Sam enjoyed his retired life and would spend his days watching he beloved Boston Red Sox and his Washington Redskins. He loved the outdoors enjoying any time he could be outside,mowing the lawn on his favorite tractor. He enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra every morning while reading the newspaper. Sam loved to share stories of his time in the Secret Service and his Army life with his family and friends. He was an avid lover of dogs especially German Shepherds which he owned many throughout the years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Lillian, and their 3 children David, Victoria and Elizabeth along with the family dog Koda. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Memorial later this Spring. If you would care to honor him with a donation in his name you may through the Alzheimer’s Association at . God Bless America
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 1, 2019