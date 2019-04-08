|
Samuel A. Warburton, Sr., age 85 years, formerly of Conshohocken, passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019. For the past several years, he had been living with his daughter Mary in Phoenixville.
Samuel was born in Bridgeport, Pa on Monday May 29, 1933, son of the late John and the late Ida Mae ( Bailey ) Warburton.
He has been living in Phoenixville, Pa with his daughter, formerly of Conshohocken, Pa.
Samuel worked with Alan Wood Steel, Markel's, and Retired from C & D Battery.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a founding member of Dutchmen's Rod & Gun Club and a Life Member of Boulder Valley Sportsman Association.
He loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending his local senior center, and woodworking.
Sam was the husband of the late Lorraine (Woodring) Warburton.
He is survived by their children Samuel A. (& Elizabeth) Warburton, Jr. of Eagleville, Pa , John C. (& Kerry) Warburton of Mills, Pa , Ronald W. (& Mary Ann) Warburton of Linfield, Pa and Mary G. Warburton of Phoenixville, Pa, also survived by 7 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Samuel was predeceased by all of his siblings.
His Service will be held on Friday, Apr 12 from 11:00 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa.
There will be a viewing and visitation before the service on Friday, Apr 12 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at funeral home.
Interment will be private in Valley Forge Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Phoenixville Senior Center, 153 Church Street, Phoenixville, Pa 19460.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken, Pa , 610-828-0330, msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 8, 2019