Sandra Ann (Rynkiewicz) Nadwodny “Nawod” “Sha Sha”. Sandy a 10 year, 4 time cancer survivor quietly passed away from medical complications surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in East Norriton, she was 75 years old. Born May 27, 1944 in Shamokin, PA to the late Edward Rynkiewicz and Adela (Plisiewicz) Rynkiewicz. Proceeded in death by her late sister Dolores (Rynkiewicz) Yocum. A 47 year resident of East Norriton and a proud member of Visitation BVM parish. After graduating from Bridgeport High School and Cabrini College where she competed in Basketball and Field Hockey. The Hall of Fame Coach entered the work force as an Aid to Congressmen Richard Swicker in Washington D.C. Upon her husband’s discharge from the Army she began her career in education, coaching and athletic administration that would last for the next 40 years. 35 of those years at Bishop Kenrick H.S. / Kennedy-Kenrick H.S. Between the two schools besides teaching and coaching she served 25 years as the Athletic Director. Married for over 51 years to Kenneth S. Nadwodny they have 2 daughters. Kerry Ann Heck husband Roy Heck and Kiley Lynn Mersky husband Dr. Andrew Mersky. 7 Grandchildren Jordan Heck, Andrew Heck, Kara Heck, Ryleigh Heck, Charles J. Mersky, Madelynn Mersky and Alexis Mersky. Relatives and friends are invited to the celebrate Sandra’s life on Wednesday Evening, October 16th at the Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 200 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401, beginning at 6pm till 8pm and again Thursday morning at Visitation Church, beginning at 10am with her funeral Mass at 11am. Interment St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers request donation in Sandra’s memory be made to Susan G. Komen ww5.komen.org breast cancer foundation. To share your fondest memories of Sandra, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019