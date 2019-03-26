|
|
Sandra Marie Burns, age 57, of Eagleville, PA passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home. Sandy was born in Norristown, PA on October 2, 1961, a daughter of John Filippine and the late Philomena (Logrip) Filippine. Sandy lived most of her life in Eagleville and was a member of Visitation BVM Church. She was a homemaker. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with trips to their cabin and to the beach. She was a true animal lover. She is survived by her husband, Shawn G. Burns; daughter, Bernadette G. Burns; son, Richard J. Burns; father, John Filippine; and sister, Susan (& William) MacKay. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 10:30 AM from Visitation B.V.M. Church, 196 North Trooper Rd., Norristown, PA 19403. Friends may call on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Church. Interment will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home & Crematory of East Norriton, 610-277-1600 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019