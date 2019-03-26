Times Herald Obituaries
Sandra Marie Burns, age 57, of Eagleville, PA passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home. Sandy was born in Norristown, PA on October 2, 1961, a daughter of John Filippine and the late Philomena (Logrip) Filippine. Sandy lived most of her life in Eagleville and was a member of Visitation BVM Church. She was a homemaker. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with trips to their cabin and to the beach. She was a true animal lover. She is survived by her husband, Shawn G. Burns; daughter, Bernadette G. Burns; son, Richard J. Burns; father, John Filippine; and sister, Susan (& William) MacKay. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28 at 10:30 AM from Visitation B.V.M. Church, 196 North Trooper Rd., Norristown, PA 19403. Friends may call on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Church. Interment will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home & Crematory of East Norriton, 610-277-1600 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
