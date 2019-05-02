|
|
Sandra (Williamson) Killian, precious wife, beloved mother and grandmother passed away April 30, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 72. Sandra was born November 16, 1946 in Norristown PA and was the daughter to the late Kenneth and Pauline (Roney) Williamson. She was a graduate of A.D Eisenhower High School Class Of 1964. After graduation, Sandra began working for Lees Carpets and sons, in Bridgeport as an executive secretary before the company relocated to Valley Forge where she met her adoring husband Philip J. Killian Jr. whom she married in 1970. Together in 1974, Sandra and Philip made the decision for Sandra to resign from her position to allow her the ability to become a wonderful stay at home mother and homemaker which she treasured. Sandra was a loving mother to Deborah (Anderson) York and grandmother to Rachel and James York, and a sister to Virginia Williamson all of Norristown. In addition to spending time her family, Sandra was an avid cross stitcher and knitter who loved to make treasured items for her family and friends. Sandra was a previous member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and was active in many charitable activities. She loved to go on long drives with Philip exploring new places and roadside diners. A celebration of Sandra’s life will take place Monday, May 6, 2019 at Volpe Funeral Home, 707 W Germantown Pike East Norriton, PA 19403. Family will receive relatives and friends Monday May 6, 2019 between 9:00AM-10:30AM at the Volpe Funeral Home, followed by a memorial celebration. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery Norristown PA.
Published in The Times Herald on May 3, 2019