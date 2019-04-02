|
Sandra Mary Anne Hutcheson Lonsdale passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 81. Born in Philadelphia , she was a longtime resident of Plymouth Township and most recently resided in Eagleville, Pa. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Sandy devoted her free time to her husband and large extended loving family. She loved to cook enormous family meals and no one ever left hungry. She was renowned for her amazing talent with baking delicious cakes and cookies, her sense of humor, generosity and gracious hospitality. She was an incredible friend to many. In later life she focused her energy on the Church and mustered all of her courage to become an accomplished lector and eucharistic minister. Daughter of the late Richard C. Hutcheson and Dorothy M. Blaine Campbell, she is survived by her husband, John D. Lonsdale, her children, Sandra Dunne, Bonnie Derro (John Pallotto), James Lonsdale (Bryan Hoffman), Judith Lonsdale (Beth Wilmot), and Robert Lonsdale (Henry Hose), 7 grandchildren, Bekki, Erika (Shane), Justin (Sarah), Alex, Ryan, Katie, and Erin and her 7 great-grandchildren, Elisabeth, Anie, Juliana, Natalie, Lucia, Mac and Knox. Also survived by 1 brother, William Clothier, and 1 sister Bonnie Hutcheson White (Carl) along with many loving nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, grand nieces, grand nephews and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Francis, Richard, Raymond, Helen, Dorothy, Richard and Carol. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Friday, April 5, 2019, 11:00am at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Friends may call 9:00am until time of Service. A luncheon will be held at 1:00pm at the Wm. Penn Inn, 1017 DeKalb Pike, Gwynedd, Pa www.wadefh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019