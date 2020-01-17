|
Sandra Lou Donofrio was welcomed into heaven surrounded by her loving family on January 14, 2020. Born on April 3, 1938 in Danville, PA, Sandy was the dear daughter of the late Peter and Rose Buriak (nee Zyry). She was the devoted wife to the late Vincent Donofrio, cherished mother to Louis Donofrio, Jr. (Mary Anne), Annmarie Porta (John), Susan Decker, Lisa Donofrio, and Karen D'Orazio (Frank), doting grandmother (MomMom) to Sarah, Louis, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Allison, Rachel, Alex, Jack, Anthony, Samantha, and Charlie, dear sister to the late Vera Devine, the late Diane McLaughlin, Roger Buriak, David Buriak, and Luann Duxbury, and beloved friend to many.
Relatives and friends are invited to Sandy's Life Celebration on Sunday January 19th from 6 pm to 8 pm at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike and again on Monday January 20th from 9 am to 9:50 am at Visitation BVM Parish of Norristown, 196 North Trooper Road followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 am. Interment to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery of King of Prussia.
Sandy's family asks that friends honor her by doing a random act of kindness for someone and to never underestimate the power of a smile. Sandy will always be remembered for hers!
To share your fondest memories of Sandra, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 18, 2020