Santo Anthony Pizzurro “Sonny”, of Lake Mary, FL, and a former long time resident of Plymouth Meeting, Pa, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 18, 2019. He was 90 years old. Born June 1, 1928 and raised in North Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Sylvia (nee Perrone) Pizzurro, and the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” Pizzurro. Sonny was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School Class of 1946 and married Elizabeth in 1948. He continued his education, at Villanova University, graduating with a BS degree in mechanical engineering. Sonny would go on to earn an MA from Penn State University. He worked as mechanical engineer for Philco Ford, Sperry Univac and Lockheed Martin. His last employment was as a college professor at Seminole State College in Lake Mary, FL, and The Trumpet Blues a 15 piece Big band at age 88. Sonny always kept himself in good shape as a weight lifter at the Holy Saviour Club in Norristown and was a diehard Eagles/Phillies fan and held season tickets. His real passion however was music. Sonny was an accomplished musician and played many operas, classical symphonies and overtures. He played lead trumpet in the Detroit Symphony and lead trumpet for the Barnum & Bailey Circus Band among other greats. Sonny played in many Big Bands and played opposite his idol, Harry James, he also played alongside Woody Herman, Lawrence Welk, Buddy Rich, Glen Miller Band, Les Brown and Disney. When Harry James died Sonny formed a tribute band to tour in Florida and cut an album. Musicians showed up from all over the country. The trumpet section consisted of: Pete Condoli a studio man with Henry Mancinni. Bill Chase, Woody Herman’s lead trumpet, Nick Russo from the Jackie Gleason studio band. They elected Sonny to play the Harry James solos. Sonny also played dueling trumpets with Maynard Ferguson. He was a member/usher at Annunciation Catholic Church in Altomonte Springs, FL. Sonny will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, father-in-law and friend. Sonny is survived by his three daughters; Natalie Canning (Robert Salamone), Cindy Nacarelli (Gregory) and Elizabeth Bernard, three grandchildren; Victoria (Gretchen), Gregory (Fernanda Moreno) and Timothy (Erin), two great grandchildren; Sal and Dylan, his brother John Pizzurro and his beloved dog, Penny. He was preceded in death by his sister Carmella Menno. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Sonny’s Life Celebration on Saturday April 27 from 9 AM to 10:50 AM at Visitation BVM, in the lower Church 196 N. Trooper RD. Norristown, followed by his funeral mass at 11 AM. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, prior to his Life Celebration. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of Sonny, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2019