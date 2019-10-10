|
|
Sarah E. (Port) Adamowicz, 93, of Schwenksville, PA passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born in Salisbury, MD on May 9, 1926, the daughter of the late Albert C. and the late Lillie (Cantwell) Port. Sarah has been living in Schwenksville, Pa for over 2 years, formerly of Penn Square Village section of East Norriton, Pa. She was a Cafeteria Manager for East Norriton Middle School. She also volunteered with East Norriton Womens Fire Auxiliary. Sarah spent her summers at Whitpain Green Swim Club, OceanCity, NJ and Ocean City, MD. She enjoyed doing ceramics, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was the wife of the late - Matthew Adamowicz, Sr. Survivors include Son Matthew (& Nikki) Adamowicz of Royersford, Son Gary (& Lee Ann) Adamowicz of Eagleville, Daughter Antonette Enlow of Collegeville, Sister Carolyn Lindsey of Plymouth Meeting, Also survived by 4 Grandchildren Matthew, III, Ryan, Lauren & Andrew. Along with her husband & parents she was preceded in death by a brother Albert Port, Jr. & a sister Janet Zummo Mulligan. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM from Fairview Village Nazarene Church, 3044 W. Germantown Pike, Eagleville, PA 19403. Friends may call on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM at the church. Interment will take place in Valley Forge Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter - PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426, (610)489-7900. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 11, 2019