Sarah Jane (Henderson) Lobb, 89 of West Norriton passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Einstein Montgomery Hospital. Born December 19, 1930 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Maude Henderson, and loving wife of 64 years to Frederick E. Lobb. Sarah Jane graduated Norristown High School in 1948 and West Chester University in 1952. She taught elementary schools in Upper Darby and West Norriton and worked in retail at Gimbels King of Prussia. As co-owners of Lobb Travel, she and her husband Fred cruised and traveled the world with friends for many years. She and Fred also enjoyed their cats Ollie and Cassie. Sarah Jane grew up in the Lower Providence Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Rittenhouse Questors and West Norriton Historical Committee. Her love of local history came from her deep family roots that pre-date the American Revolution with at least three streets named after her ancestors. She enjoyed weekly dinners out with her Stonybrook neighbors and summer days at their community pool. Sarah Jane is survived by her two children: Jeffry A. Lobb (spouse Linda), and Bethann Farley (spouse Dave). She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Charles Lobb (spouse Pam), six grandchildren, Erin, Justin, Katie, Ryan, Stacy, Kim, three nieces, one nephew, her three loving great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son; Frederick Lobb, Jr. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend to all, and she will be missed by many. Due to current health restrictions on gatherings and social distancing a memorial service will be held some time this coming summer at the Lower Providence Presbyterian Church. Burial will take place in the Lower Providence Presbyterian Cemetery next to her husband Fred. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are made in her name the Lower Providence Presbyterian Church, 3050 West Main Street, Eagleville, PA 19403. Funeral arrangements with the Caramenico FH Inc., Main & Walnut Sts., Ntn., PA. 610-275-7777. Please visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com for online info.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2020