Sarah A. Santangelo, of Fairview Village, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was 77 years old. Born May 31, 1941 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Richard J. Couch and Margaret (Luther). She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Santangelo, who passed away just three days prior. Sarah is survived by her three daughters; Joanne Stewart, Theresa Bay (David) and Lisa Doran (Bob) as well as four grandchildren; Les Stewart, Bob Doran (Lindsey), David Bay and Kayla Doran. She is survived by sisters BJ (Alan) Hildebrand, Louise (David) Hertzog, Cecilia Lehman, Theresa (Frank) Kozlowski, Richelle (Eric) Hertzog, and Annette Mellina. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sarah retired from Wells Fargo Bank and then worked for Dr. Michael Contorno DDS for 15 years. Sarah graduated from Bishop Kenrick H.S. class of 1959. Sarah loved cooking and including family and friends at her dinner table. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Joseph C. Santangelo. Also by her sisters Peggy, Mary, Edwina Fanaro, and Deborah Ford. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Sarah’s Life Celebration on Friday May 3, from 9 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by her funeral service at 11:30 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Entombment will be in St. Patrick’s Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah’s name can be made to the Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Rd, Perkiomenville, PA 18074. To share your fondest memories of Sarah visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 1, 2019