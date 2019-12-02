|
Sarah Veronica Devlin passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. Born on February 25, 1926 in Philadelphia, she was the beloved daughter to the late William P. and Mary Ryan (nee Gamble). Sarah was the devoted wife of the late John Devlin for 65 years, cherished mother to Rosemary Loutey (Charles), John J. Devlin, Jr. (Marie), and Thomas P. Devlin (Elaine), loving grandmother to Timothy, Kevin, Michael, Alayna, Abigail, and Staci, great grandmother to Taylor, Elise, Lily, Lea, Emma, Ryan, Lorelei, and Kaylin, sister to Dorothy Hughes. Sarah’s brothers Joseph and William Ryan, and sisters Mary Ellen Magil, Eleanor Rocks, and Jean Cosier predeceased her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Sarah loved to spend time with her family. She loved reading, gardening at her shore house in Brigantine, NJ and being close to the ocean. Relatives and friends are invited to Sarah’s Life Celebration on Friday December 6, 2019 from 11 am to 11:50 am followed by her Funeral Mass at St. Eleanor Church of Collegeville, 647 Locust St. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sarah’s memory can be made to Einstein Montgomery Hospice at https://secure.einstein.edu/site/Donation2?df_id=1601&mfc_pref=T&1601.donation=form1 To share your fondest memories of Sarah, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 4, 2019