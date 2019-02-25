Times Herald Obituaries
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
300 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
(610) 828-0330
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Matthew RC Church
219 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew RC Church
219 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA
View Map
Sarrah Wosczyna Obituary
Sarah E. (Krajewski) Wosczyna, age 104 years, of Lancaster Co., Pa., passed away on Saturday February 23, 2019 Sarah has been living in Lancaster County for the last 16 years, formerly of East Elm Street Conshohocken, Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband the Late - Frank M. Wosczyna. Sarah is survived by her daughter Charlotte (& David) Fiorillo of Mount Joy, Pa and son Frank (& Diane) Wosczyna of Collegeville, Pa. Also survived by 11 Grandchildren, a Step Grand Son, 12 Great Grandchildren and 4 Step Great Grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son Michael T. Wosczyna and a brother Bernard Krajewski. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 10:30 AM at St. Matthew RC Church 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 9:30 to 10:15 AM at St. Matthew RC Church. Interment will follow in St. Benedict Cemetery, Conshohocken. Memorial donations may be direct to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, Pa 17601. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330, msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
