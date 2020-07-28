Scott A. Human, 57, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his Whitpain Twp. home. Scott was born on April 19, 1963, in Abington Twp., to the late Stephen and Margery (Shaffer) Human. He was a self-employed general contractor and avid outdoorsman. His generous and outgoing nature will be greatly missed. Scott is survived by his siblings, Diane, married to John Ruser, Whitpain Twp., Judith Human, Abington Twp., and Mark Human, Abington Twp.; nephews and a niece; his uncles, David and John Shaffer; and his aunts Kate Basuire and Helen Wilhemy. Burial will be private in Providence Mennonite Cemetery, Upper Providence Twp. Family and friends are invited to an outdoor gathering at 12 noon, Saturday, August 1st, at the Perkiomen Valley Sportsman Assn., Lower Providence Twp. (masks and social distancing please). Dress casually and bring your memories and stories of Scott to share. No flowers by request. If you’d like to honor Scott’s memory, please consider a donation to Stony Creek Anglers (http://stonycreekanglers.org
) or Feeding America (https://www.feedingamerica.org
). Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.