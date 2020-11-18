1/
Scott Douglas May
Scott Douglas May age 51 of Royersford, PA passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Einstein Montgomery Medical Center, East Norriton. He was a resident of Royersford, PA and a former finance analyst for BNY Mellon. Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa. he was the son of Douglas and Ginger May. Surviving is his loving family including three sons Michael S. May, Ryan S. May, and Benjamin S. May, a sister Kelly Mosteller (James), and brother Gregory J. May (Corey); and several nieces and nephews. Scott was a 1987 graduate of Methacton High School and received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Carnegie Mellon University. He was an honorable, thoughtful and humble man who loved his family, the outdoors, and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was passionate about music, especially classic rock and new wave. He will be remembered for the great son, brother, father, and friend he was to many. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Augustus Lutheran Church at 717 West Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
