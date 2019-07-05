|
It is with extreme sadness to announce the passing of Seda T Zummo, of Norristown. She passed away quietly on Sunday June 30, 2019, with her daughter/caregiver by her side. She is survived by one daughter, Donna M Zummo, one Son, Leonard J Naumowicz, and a brother, Anthony J Zummo. She was the daughter of the late William and Lillian (Maschadi) Zummo. Seda was employed with Krylon for 30 years and with Streamlight for 10 years. She was always an avid fan of Elvis Presley and she passed the love of his music on to her children. She enjoyed outings for meals and shopping with her friends, watching tv, and reminiscing about her childhood. She lived with Parkinson’s disease for approximately 15 years, and over the last few years with Lewy Body Dementia. She also fought through other medical issues during her life, but was a very strong willed person who overcame much in her time. Seda attended Holy Savior School and acquired some lifelong friends. During her life she was instantly loved by everyone who met her. She had numerous friends, some she knew for many decades. She had a great sense of humor, personality, and smile. She was a wonderful Mother, friend, and person. She is already deeply missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends starting 9 am Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Holy Savior Church, 407 E. Main St, Norristown, PA 19401, with the Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown. Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Times Herald on July 6, 2019