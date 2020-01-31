|
|
Sergeant Richard L. Stevenson, US Army AF (Ret.) He served in the Pacific Theater 1944 - 1946. Sergeant Richard L. Stevenson (Steve) passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. He was 93. Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 11, 1926, he was a child of late Walter Lawrence and Clara (Powderhill) Stevenson. Raised in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, Pa, later a resident of Lafayette Hill he spent his working life as a safety instructor for PECO. When not working he enjoyed collecting antique model trains, golfing, and delivering Meals On Wheels (25 plus years). He had boundless energy and in fact removed a large Honey Locust stump by hand, alone, In his 93rd year. Steve is survived by children; Craig Stevenson (Janet) Linda Stevenson Force, Lisa Stevenson Buce ( Michael), grandchildren; Dana Fiedler, Lauren Force, Ashley Force, Taylor Buce, Carter Buce, Andrea Bullock, Laura Mandel, Great Grandchildren, Carie Fiedler, Shane Fiedler, Barry Mellor V, Ryan Fiedler, Reed Mellor, McKenzie Mellor. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Anna, who passed away in 2017. Family and friends are invited to Steve’s funeral service on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 at 11:00 AM. There will be a Masonic service at 10:50, honoring his 75 years as a brother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve’s honor to the Colonial Neighborhood Council (Meals on Wheels) 107 E. 4th Ave. Conshohocken, Pa. 19428 Arrangements by Kirk and Nice, Inc. www.kirkandniceinc.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 1, 2020