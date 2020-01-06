|
Sharon M. (Walsh) Guarino, 61, of Plymouth Meeting, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020.
She was born in Norristown, PA on November 20, 1958, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and the late Florence ( Grablewski ) Walsh, Jr.
Sharon has been living in Plymouth Meeting since 1996, formerly of Worcester and Conshohocken, where she grew up and met her husband Harry.
She graduated from Archbishop Kennedy High School, Gwynedd Mercy University and she received her Master's in Nursing from Villanova University.
Sharon worked as a Registered Nurse with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Abington Hospital and within the Colonial School District. She also taught nursing at Montgomery County Community College. Sharon enjoyed reading, going to the beach and collecting shells, shopping with her sisters, and most enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was the loving and supportive wife of Harry A. Guarino.
Survivors include Husband Harry Guarino of Plymouth Meeting, Sons Harry J. Guarino and Nicholas Guarino of Plymouth Meeting, Sister Shelly (& Tom) Marchozzi of Conshohocken, Sister Mary Beth (& Jamie) Gallagher of Linwood, NJ, Brother Joseph P. (& Terry) Walsh, III of Conshohocken, Sister Patricia (& Greg) Wacker of Conshohocken. She is also survived by many Nieces & Nephews.
Her Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Epiphany Of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
There will be a viewing for family and friends on Tuesday Evening, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA., as well as on Wednesday Morning, January 8, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church.
Interment will take place in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to - P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the , 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 6, 2020