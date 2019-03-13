|
|
Sharon Lynn Jendrzejewski (nee Strouse) passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. Born on March 10, 1955 in Norristown, Sharon was the beloved daughter of Richard and the late Jane Strouse (nee Espenship). Upon graduating Norristown High School in 1973, Sharon went on to East Stroudsburg University where she received her Bachelor’s in Speech Language Pathology. She later married the love of her life, the late Robert Jendrzejewski. Along with her father, Sharon is also survived by her dear sister Sandra Strouse (Chip Dreibelbis) and many friends. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile. She will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to Sharon’s Life Celebration on Friday March 15 from 11am to 12pm with a service to follow at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon’s memory can be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx To share your fondest memories of Sharon, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2019