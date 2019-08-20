|
Shawn J. Hartshaw, 65, of Conshohocken, PA passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born in Norristown, Pa on June 18, 1954, the son of the late John “Jack” and the late Marie T. “Betty” (Mac Farland) Hartshaw. Shawn has lived in Conshohocken all of his life and was a lifelong member of St. Matthew’s RC Church of Conshohocken. He was a well known Chef for many local restaurants including The Tankard Inn, Toland’s Restaurant, Spamp’s, Brittingham’s Restaurant, & Franzone’s Pizzeria & Restaurant. Shawn was an avid Notre Dame fan and was proud of his 11 year sobriety. He is survived by his siblings Sister Mary Denise (& Warren) Marsh of Spring City, Sister Jackie Mikalonis of Plymouth Meeting, Sister Paula Kattelman of Conshohocken, Sister Mercy Smith of Lansdale, Brother Mark (& Doreen) Hartshaw of Phoenixville, Brother Dennis (& Michele) Hartshaw of Conshohocken, Also survived by many nieces & nephews, and great nieces & nephews. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by nieces Bernadette Giongo and Megan Mikalonis. His Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. There will be a euology at 10:15 AM in church on Friday morning. Friends may call on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 8:30 to 9:45 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 21, 2019