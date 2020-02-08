Times Herald Obituaries
Shirley A. (Carpenter) Banse

Shirley A. (Carpenter) Banse Obituary
Shirley A. (Carpenter) Banse, 83, wife of the late Richard P. Banse, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Lutheran Community at Telford. She was a former Collegeville resident. Mrs. Banse was born on November 4, 1936, in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, to the late Frank and Margaret (Hickman) Carpenter. Mrs. Banse was a member of Fairview Village Church of The Nazarene. She was very involved in the local Salt & Light and Baby’s Breath organizations. Shirley was an avid writer, enjoying mostly free verse poetry. Shirley graduated from Lansdale School of Business and was a legal secretary for many years. While working for Provident Tradesman’s Bank, she met Dick, the love of her life whom she married in June of 1957. Mrs. Banse is survived by his daughters, Susan, wife of Brian Hohman, Quakertown, and Sara, wife of Howard Poole, Dudley, MA; and her grandchildren, Trevor and Zachary Hohman, and Madison and Skyler Poole. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Jr., husband of Mary (Masterelli) Hagerstown, MD; two brothers (Harry and Jack Carpenter) and one sister (Margaret Guiltinan). The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, at Fairview Village Church, 3044 W. Germantown Pike, Worcester Twp. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 9:00 to 9:45 AM, Friday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assn., Suite 102, 399 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 or online at . Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
