Shirley Ida (Morse) Richmond passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. She was 86. Mrs. Richmond was a resident of Phoenixville and was formerly of King of Prussia, PA. She earned a Bachelors of Science Degree in Sociology from Brown University and a Masters Degree in Library Science from Villanova University, then worked as a library clerk for Upper Merion Middle School for many years. Shirley was a member of Valley Forge Presbyterian Church, where she was the church’s librarian. She served as president and treasurer of the Church and Synagogue Library Association. Shirley was a member of the John Howland Society, a society for decendants of passengers on the Mayflower. She volunteered at the Veterans Hospital, collected stamps, enjoyed bowling, and loved camping in the family RV, as well as traveling all over the world. Born in Providence, RI on January 21, 1934, she was a daugher of the late Clayton and Vera (Bosworth) Morse; and the wife of the late Walter A. Richmond, who died in 2017. Surviving is her loving family including a son, David E. (Linda) Richmond of King of Prussia, PA; two daughters, Dianne E. (Ron) Lewkowicz of Wayne, PA and Elissa (Ross) Wolford of Fleetwood, PA; nine granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; and a step-sister, Carolyn Langlais. Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted. Please keep checking www.bacchifh.com
when restrictions have eased for date and time of service. Thank you for understanding during these very hard times. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Valley Forge Presbyterian Church, 191 Town Center Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com