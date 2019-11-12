|
|
Shirley N. (Nichols) Sullivan passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was 79 years old. Shirley Sullivan of Trooper, PA was a retired Nurse Anesthetist and was employed at the Manoa diagnostic center in Havertown. Shirley was born in Bristol, PA on February 13, 1940. She was the daughter to the late Roy and Gertrude (Dunbar) Nichols. Shirley is survived by her two sons Jay Sullivan and Steven Sullivan; her sister Alice Nichols; grandchildren Sabrina, Steven Jr., Mary Kate and Patrick and wife Michele; and great grandchildren Elijah Patrick and Ellie. She is predeceased by two brothers Bob and Leonard Nichols. The Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, November 16 from 4 to 5 PM at the Volpe funeral home, 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. A prayer service will follow. Family request in Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Breast Cancer Research foundation ([email protected]) Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home, Norristown. VolpeFH.com To send flowers to Shirley’s family, please visit our floral section.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 14, 2019