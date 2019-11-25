Times Herald Obituaries
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Titus
3006 Keenwood Rd.
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Titus
3006 Keenwood Rd.
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Sibyl Jean DiCicco


1929 - 2019
Sibyl Jean DiCicco Obituary
Sibyl Jean DiCicco, a longtime resident of East Norriton, PA passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at Friends Village in Woodstown, NJ. She was 90. Born July 13, 1929, the daughter of the late Andrew "Lefty" and Catherine (Spare) Henderson, Jean grew up in Bridgeport, PA graduating from Bridgeport High School and then Montgomery Hospital School of Nursing where she obtained her Registered Nursing License and worked as a Registered Nurse for her entire career.
Jean is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband Ralph "Chick" DiCicco and a great grandson. She is survived by her family, daughter Kathy (Marc) Miller of Bettendorf, IA, son John (Gina) DiCicco of Falls Township, PA, and daughter Beth (Mike) Kampmeier of Pilesgrove, NJ, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by two nephews, a niece and many great nephews and nieces who she adored.
Relatives and friends are invited to Jean's Life Celebration on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Church of St. Titus, 3006 Keenwood Rd. East Norriton, PA 19403 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by her memorial mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. Family services are entrusted under the care of Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
