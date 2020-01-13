Times Herald Obituaries
Silvana Bosco
Silvana Bosco passed away in her home in the presence of her family on January 12th, 2020 at the age of 68. She was the beloved wife of Giovanni Bosco; a loving mother to Salvatore, Daniel, and Alex; compassionate mother-in-law to Jennifer and Charlotte; and devoted sister to Generoso Carbone (Rosa), Elisabetta Gambone (Mario), Ludovico Carbone (Ida), Riziero Carbone, Umberto Carbone (Concetta), Maria Santoro (Luigi), Ernesta Ciriello (Giulio), Silvio Carbone (Jo Ann), and Elisa Bruno (Ennio). Silvana was the daughter of Teresa Moscariello and Vincenzo Carbone. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members, and countless friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing 8:30am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Holy Saviour Church in Norristown, PA which will be followed by a funeral mass at 10am. The interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flower, family request memorial contributions can be made to Holy Savior Church or in the form of mass cards. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. Condolences at www.VolpeFH.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
