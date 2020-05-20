Stanley E. Ericsson
1928 - 2020
Stanley E. Ericsson of North Wales, and a former resident of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 18, 2020. He was 91 years old. Born October 24, 1928, he was the son of the late Harry G. Ericsson and the late Gertrude L. Ericsson (nee Levi) and the beloved brother of Myra Goldman (nee Ericsson), the late Marcia D. Frank (nee Ericsson), and the late Ashley Robert Ericsson. Stan served in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Pierce College with an accounting degree. He worked for CITGO, and later for Dun & Bradsteet. Stan was known for his kind demeanor, caring disposition, quick wit, hearty laugh and faithful passion for Philadelphia sports teams. He was deeply loved by all, and especially by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and will be profoundly missed. A private burial at Tiferet Bet Israel Cemetery is planned. Funeral arrangements are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of Stan, visit www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Times Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
