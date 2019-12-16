|
Stanley X. Kaminski, age 90, of Conshohocken, PA passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
He was born in Swedesburg, PA on August 31, 1929, the son of the late Vasyl and Anna (Koniewicz) Kaminski.
Stanley graduated from Upper Merion High School, Class of 1947 and attended LaSalle College. He worked as Electronics Engineer in Telecommunications. He was a devout Catholic and member of St. Matthew's Parish and the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Parish, where he volunteered with CYO girls' basketball and softball.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy.
He was the beloved husband of 64 years to the late Teresa (Turssline) Kaminski.
He is the dear father of Barbara (the late Dr. Roger) Rundbaken of Glen Mills; proud grandfather of Susan (Jason) Fry and Laura (Jamie) Orr; and proud great grandfather of John and Julia Fry.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his eight siblings, Josephine Hughes, Anthony Kaminski, Joseph Kaminski, Louise Creane, Thaddeus Kaminski, John Kaminski, Stella Sabol and Leo Kaminski.
His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street,Conshohocken, PA 19428. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home.
Interment will take place in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330.
www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 16, 2019