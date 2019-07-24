Times Herald Obituaries
Stanley F. Sachaczenski, 90, of East Norriton, PA passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born in Conshohocken, Pa on August 26, 1928, the son of the late John Sachaczenski and the late Emilia (Rutkowska) Sachaczenski. Stan graduated from Conshohocken High School and the University of Miami with his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He served his country during the Korean War in the US Marine Corps, where he received the National Defense Service Medal. He enjoyed Golf, Tennis, Skiing, Gardening and Teaching tennis to the children and adults of the East Norriton Parks and Recreation Dept. and most enjoyed Ballroom dancing with his partner Mary Haller. He was a Mechanical Engineer for Univac. He was the husband of the late - Jean (Allen) Sachaczenski. Survivors include his grandson T. Anthoni (& Janeen) Parsons of Plymouth Meeting, Granddaughter Jacquelyn Parsons of Norristown, Granddaughter Honeka Sachaczenski, Also survived by his Great Grandchildren, Partner Mary Haller of Audubon, Patrner’s Daughter Sharon (& Mike) Denora of Emmaus, and her children Crystal, James & Haley. Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by his children Cathy Parsons & S. Chris Sachaczenski, his brother John Sachaczenski and sisters Jean Flack, Mary Boone & Ethel Washburn. His Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM from St. Titus RC Church, 3006 Keenwood Road, East Norriton, PA. Friends may call on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9:45 to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Norriton, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to: St. Titus RC Church, 3006 Keenwood Road, East Norriton, PA 19403. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 25, 2019
