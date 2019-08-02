|
|
Stephen J. Bednar, IV “Beddy” passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Abington Health Lansdale Hospital in Lansdale, PA. He was 55. Mr. Bednar was a resident of Towamencin Township, PA. He was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1981; and earned a Bachelor’s Degree with a dual major in Culinary & Business from Johnson & Wales University. Steve was the co-owner of Pizza Time Saloon in West Point, for over 25 years. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish in Upper Gwynedd. Steve was an avid, life-long Philadelphia sports fan. He was very generous and had a big heart and a great laugh. Steve was a kind, giving soul who was beloved by his family, friends and staff. He loved entertaining and cooking for his family and friends. Steve was a devoted husband, father and son, and his family was his everything. His main pride was his daughter, Abigail, and he enjoyed going to all of her sporting activities especially her equestrian competitions. Born in Norristown, PA on August 12, 1963, he was a son of the late Stephen J. Bednar, III and Elizabeth L. (Weinmann) Bednar. Surviving is his loving family including his wife, Julie (Trave) Bednar; a beloved daughter, Abigail Bednar of Lansdale; a sister, Jacqueline Moran and her husband, William, of Worcester, PA; mother-in-law, Lois P. Trave; two sisters-in-law, Jennifer Trave (Gary) Marks and Jill Trave (Joe) Kuhn; brother-in-law, Joseph (Gina) Trave, III; and many nieces and nephews: Elizabeth and Hannah Moran; Ashley, Danielle, Jessica, Jamie and Gabe Marks; Nicholas and Kelly Kuhn; Isabella and Joseph Trave IV; and a great-niece, Essa. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Trave, Jr. Relatives & friends are invited to Steve’s viewings at Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446 on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 6 to 9:00 pm; also Tuesday, August 6th from 8:30 to 10:30 am; with his Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Norriton, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve’s memory to Daily Bread Community Food Bank, 3938B Ridge Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 3, 2019