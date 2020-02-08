Times Herald Obituaries
(1968-2020) Stephen Jude Carlin, age 51, passed away at his home on February 6th. Stephen was born April 6th, 1968 in Norristown the son of the Nancy Elliott Carlin and the late Richard T. Carlin. Stephen was a graduate of Norristown Area High School in the Special Education Department. Stephen worked at the Developmental Enterprise Corporation in Norristown. Stephen was a faithful member of Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Stephen is survived by his mother, a sister Rosamond Carlin Bietz(Darrel) of Willow Grove, PA, Richard T. Carlin(Helene) of Charleston, SC, Jawood E. Carlin(late Martha )of Plymouth Meeting, PA, Andrew B. Carlin(Diane) of Thornton, PA, a devoted godfather, Matthew A. Scanlan and five nieces and seven nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 12 th at 10:30 o’clock at Saint Patrick Church, Norristown, PA with burial immediately following at Riverside Cemetery, West Norriton, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Saint Patrick Church, 703 Green Street Norristown, PA or the Developmental Enterprise Corporation, 333 Airy Street, Norristown. Arr. J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home,Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
