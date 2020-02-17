|
|
Stephen K. Williams, M.D., 92 of Lansdale, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was the husband of Dorothy (Vorsanger) Williams, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born January 26, 1928 in Philadelphia, he was one of five sons of the late Calvin and Alice (Kerr) Williams. He was a graduate of Germantown High School, Temple University and in 1956 graduated from Jefferson Medical School. After medical school he did his internship at the former Montgomery Hospital in Norristown. He served in the United States Army Medical Corps based in Texas and Fort Eustis, Virginia. In 1959, Dr. Williams opened a family practice in Collegeville and practiced in the Collegeville and Trappe area until his retirement. He also worked as the medical director for Superior Tube and Ursinus College. He was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, Collegeville, for 39 years and a member of Warren Lodge #310 F & AM Collegeville. Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed golfing, summers in Avalon, NJ and spending time with family. In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Robin Heist (Robert), Stephen Williams (Janet) and Victoria Tague (Thomas), seven grandchildren, Robert Heist, III (Jill), Ryan Heist (Adrienne) Amanda Sohl (Andrew), Christopher Williams, Matthew Williams, Jessica Tague and Taylor Tague and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry, Calvin, Charles, and Thomas. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 22 at the R. L Williams, Jr., Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike, at Cedars Rd., Skippack, where the family will receive friends from 9-10:15 AM. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rlwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020