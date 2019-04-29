|
|
Stephen John Klampfer born July 24, 1968, of Oreland and Norristown PA, died on April 13, 2019, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital at the age of 50. Steve’s life ended tragically from brain injuries suffered in a violent assault. Stephen’s life was not an easy one as he suffered from schizophrenia. He was able to live mainly on his own with the generous support of Horizon House and other mental health providers. He loved music and even fancied himself an aspiring musician. Stephen and his twin James (who predeceased Stephen in 2011) attended Bishop McDevitt and Springfield High Schools. Stephen is survived by his sisters Maureen (nee Flannery) Gregg and Jeanne Flannery, and their husbands Elliot Gregg and Jack McCoy (who all reside in Santa Fe NM, a place the boys loved to visit from a young age), and nephews and niece Christopher, Dustin, and Bridget. His mother Marie (nee Campbell) Hogan and father John Klampfer predeceased him. Stephen was a good, albeit, troubled person. He tried to make his way in a world that provides far too little support for the challenges that face those with mental health problems. In his last days he greatly benefited from the extraordinary care and compassion of the staff at Penn Presbyterian Neuro Trauma Intensive Care. Stephen is mourned, loved, and missed by his family.
Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019