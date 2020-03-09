|
|
Steve Drochek, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. Born on December 31, 1928 Steve was the beloved son of the late Steve and Anastasia Drochek (nee Washock). Steve proudly served his country in the United States Navy and later met the love of his life, Rose Marie (nee Senoski). Together they raised their family in East Norriton. He was a diesel mechanic with Giles and Ransome for 25 years and then 12 years with the former InnoCept Corporation of Lansdale. He was a devoted husband for 64 years, dear father of Steve III and Mark (Julie), cherished grandfather to Jennifer, Steve IV, and Rachel, great grandfather to Keagen, Aarden, Sophie, Connor, and Anabella, and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all who loved him. Steve was reunited in heaven with his parents and sisters Julie, Ann, and Eva. Steve and Rose Marie were founding members of St. Titus Parish and lifelong dedicated parishioners. He was also a long-time, loyal member of the American Legion. Relatives and friends are invited to Steve’s Life Celebration on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 10 to 10:50 am followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. Titus Catholic Church of East Norriton, 3006 Keenwood Rd. Interment to follow at St. Patrick Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve’s memory can be made to St. Titus Church at the above address or to Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/ Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. To share your fondest memories, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 11, 2020