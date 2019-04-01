|
Stewart “Ross” Doughty died March 28, 2019, at age 72, from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). A native of Skippack, Ross attended Collegeville-Trappe High School (1964) and graduated from Ursinus College (1968) with a degree in history. He later earned master’s and doctoral degrees in European history from Harvard University. After teaching at Boston College for three years, Ross returned in 1975 to join the faculty at Ursinus, where he remained for 42 years, serving as history department chair and specializing in modern European history. Ross coordinated National History Day at Ursinus from 1996-2018 and was also a member of the executive council of the Speaker’s House in Trappe. Ross was a passionate educator who held himself, his colleagues, and his students to high standards. He is remembered for his kind heart, sharp wit, endless wealth of knowledge, and ardent support of Philadelphia sports teams. He spent his final afternoon with loved ones watching the Phillies win on Opening Day. Ross is survived by: his son R. Andrew (Andy) and his wife, Ana; his son Ian and his wife, Cynthia; his daughter Megan and her husband, Alexander; his half-brother Stephen and his wife, Kathy; one nephew and seven grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 1 p.m., Bomberger Hall, Ursinus College. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Hope Foundation or the S. Ross Doughty ‘68 Endowed Scholarship at Ursinus College (Advancement Office, Ursinus College, 601 E. Main Street, Collegeville, Pa. 19426).
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 2, 2019